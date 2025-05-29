Lincoln County Courts

Peter J. Bathgate, 49, Nobleboro, Edgecomb, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, March 27, $250; domestic violence criminal threatening, March 27; domestic violence terrorizing, March 27; domestic violence assault, March 27; OUI (alcohol), March 27; violating condition of release, April 6, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kenneth Allen Burgan, 35, Findlay, Ohio, fugitive from justice, Oct. 17, 2024, dismissed (other).

Amber Diaz, 36, Woolwich, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 26, 2024, de minimus; endangering the welfare of a child, Oct. 26, 2024, de minimus.

Mingda Li, 42, Chelsea, cultivating marijuana, Jan. 30, 2024, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail one year all suspended, probation one year.

Richard G. Mccubrey, 40, Fairfield, driving to endanger, Sept. 16, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); display false registration validation, Dec. 17, 2024, $100.

Brandon M. Perkins, 35, Dresden, criminal trespass, July 3, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; criminal threatening, Oct. 19, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence assault, Oct. 19, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Bradley Resch, 23, Windsor, OUI (drugs or combo), June 22, 2024; endangering the welfare of a child, June 22, 2024, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

