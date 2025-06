Lincoln County Courts

Edwin Marcelo Marcatoma Naula, 21, Milford, operate vehicle without license, March 11, de minimus.

Samuel Sewall, 20, South Bristol, minor having false identification, May 15, 2024, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Xiangming Ye, 63, Whitefield, cultivating marijuana, Jan. 10, 2024, dismissed (other).

Michael J. Young, 44, Greene, domestic violence aggravated assault, Dec. 1, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 years all but 45 days suspended, probation four years; criminal attempt, Dec. 1, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 years all but 45 days suspended; domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, Dec. 1, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 45 days; criminal mischief, Dec. 1, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 45 days; criminal attempt, Dec. 1, 2024; OUI (alcohol), one prior, Dec. 1, 2024; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Dec. 1, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

