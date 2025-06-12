Lincoln County Courts

Joseph C. Avery, 44, Solon, unlawful cutting of trees, Nov. 30, 2024, dismissed (other).

Beth Duggan, 53, Boothbay, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Feb. 12, de minimus.

Michael G. Hilgendorf, 75, Damariscotta, two counts violating condition of release, May 28, no probable cause.

Donald Ouelette, 57, Pittston, failing to make oral or written accident report, Oct. 9, 2024, $200.

Gil A. Plaster, 41, Spruce Head, operating after registration suspended, Oct. 29, 2023, de minimus.

James R. Riggs Jr., 58, Bath, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, July 10, 2024, filed without costs; unlawful possession cocaine base, priors, July 10, 2024, filed without costs.

Sanford Winchenbach, 63, Waldoboro, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Aug. 1, 2019, probation violation, Maine Department of Corrections two years, probation revoked.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

