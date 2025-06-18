Lincoln County Courts

Joseph Brann, 30, Waldoboro, attaching false plates, Oct. 3, 2024, $50.

Randy Leigh Brewer, 34, West Bath, illegal possession of firearm, Dec. 27, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Dec. 27, 2024, $400, $400 suspended; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Dec. 27, 2024, unconditional discharge; attaching false plates, Dec. 27, 2024, unconditional discharge.

Joy W. Dodge, 69, Edgecomb, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 13, $100.

Mercedes B. Faucher-Eldert, 33, Kennebunk, operating after registration suspended, March 18, dismissed (other).

Robin Gerrard, 60, Whitefield, allowing dog to be at large, April 10, $50.

Cameron Gifford, 22, Augusta, driving to endanger, May 19, 2024, $575, license suspended 30 days; operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 3, 2024; two counts violating condition of release, Sept. 3, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Michael E. Hilgendorf, 75, Damariscotta, two counts fail to stop, provide information, Oct. 12, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; driving to engender, Oct. 12, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, license suspended 30 days; two counts endangering the welfare of a child, Oct. 12, 2022, Jan. 4, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol), Jan. 4, 2023, $500, license suspended 150 days; operate vehicle without license – condition/restriction, Jan. 4, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); four counts violating condition of release, April 5, 2024, Dec. 18, 2024, Dec. 20, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; assault, Dec. 18, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); burglary, Dec. 20, 2024; domestic violence stalking, Dec. 20, 2024; operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 20, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge); violating protective order, Dec. 20, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; two counts violating protection order, Jan. 6, Jan. 9, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, May 28, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; two counts violating condition of release, May 28, no probable cause.

Huan Ying Li, 58, Whitefield, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Jan. 17, 2024, dismissed (other).

Weihuan Liu, 42, Whitefield, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Jan. 17, 2024; cultivating marijuana, Jan. 17, 2024, both dismissed (other).

Richard R. Potter III, 28, Pittston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, April 5, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, April 5, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Jason S. Randlett, 47, Southport, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 6, 2024, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Ann S. Roberts, 83, Whitefield, allowing dog to be at large, April 18, $50.

Peggy Royal, 27, Bristol, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 13, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days all suspended, probation one year; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 23, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Markus Russell, 24, Boothbay Harbor, violating protection order, Oct. 27, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours; violating condition of release, Oct. 27, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Courtney R. Simmons, 26, Nobleboro, OUI (alcohol), one prior, July 3, 2023, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days all but 10 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended; operate vehicle without license – condition/restriction, July 3, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 days; violating condition of release, May 6, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jesse J. Spencer, 37, Clinton, eluding an officer, Sept. 30, 2023, Maine Department of Corrections three years all suspended, probation two years, restitution $7,755.01; driving to endanger, Sept. 30, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Sept. 30, 2023, unconditional discharge; reckless conduct, Sept. 30, 2023; operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 30, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Sterling C.W. Thomas, 40, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 30, 2023, $500, license suspended 150 days; operate vehicle without license – condition/restriction, Aug. 30, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Derick Winslow, 35, Waldoboro, operate after habitual offender revocation, one prior, Jan. 2, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 2, 2023, $250.

Alexander J. Zdanovich, 38, Boothbay Harbor, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 28, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, Oct. 28, 2024, $500.

