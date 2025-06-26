The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln County Courts

at

Frederick Archer, 25, Bath, assault on an officer, July 5, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days all but 60 days suspended, probation two years; two counts assault on an officer, July 5, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days.

Annette L. Cunningham, 67, Friendship, fish without valid license, April 4, $100.

Chad E. Gilley, 51, Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 1, $500, $500 suspended, Kennebec County Jail 60 days; violating condition of release, March 1, Kennebec County Jail 60 days; failure to register vehicle, March 1, dismissed (plea to other charge).


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^