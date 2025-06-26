Lincoln County Courts

Frederick Archer, 25, Bath, assault on an officer, July 5, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days all but 60 days suspended, probation two years; two counts assault on an officer, July 5, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days.

Annette L. Cunningham, 67, Friendship, fish without valid license, April 4, $100.

Chad E. Gilley, 51, Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 1, $500, $500 suspended, Kennebec County Jail 60 days; violating condition of release, March 1, Kennebec County Jail 60 days; failure to register vehicle, March 1, dismissed (plea to other charge).

