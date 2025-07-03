Lincoln County Courts

Corliss A. Blanc, 24, Topsham, fish without valid license, March 28, $100.

Timothy Case, 62, Boothbay, OUI (alcohol), April 19, $500.

Walter J. Caven, 54, Rockland, violating condition of release, July 24, 2024, Knox County Jail seven days; two counts criminal trespass, May 31, 2024, July 24, 2024, Knox County Jail seven days.

Byrlynne Ellis, 46, Damariscotta, two counts violating condition of release, April 4, both de minimus; violating condition of release, April 4, Two Bridges Regional Jail 25 days; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, April 4, Two Bridges Regional Jail 25 days.

Michael E. Hilgendorf, 75, Damariscotta, violating condition of release, Feb. 11, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

John H. Seavey, 38, Waldoboro, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, April 25, Two Bridges Regional Jail 40 days.

