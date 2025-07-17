Lincoln County Courts

Renan M. Noralez Dolmo, 30, Columbus, Ohio, eluding an officer, March 8, dismissed (plea to other charge); motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, March 8, Two Bridges Regional Jail 111 days; fail to give correct name, address, date of birth, March 8, Two Bridges Regional Jail 111 days; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, March 8, Two Bridges Regional Jail 111 days; failing to stop for officer, March 8, Two Bridges Regional Jail 111 days.

Richard G. McCubrey, 40, Camden, domestic violence aggravated assault, June 22; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, June 22, both dismissed (insufficient evidence).

