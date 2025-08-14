Lincoln County Courts

Winter Bagley-Appleton, 25, Bath, terrorizing, Nov. 13, 2024, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Jhovany Castillo, 38, Brooklyn, N.Y., OUI (alcohol), Jan. 25, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Corey Chapman, 32, Dresden, domestic violence aggravated assault, June 10; domestic violence assault, June 10, both dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, fighting, June 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days.

Douglas Churchill, 42, Bristol, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, Oct. 28, 2024, dismissed (witness unavailable).

Maura Duclos, 59, Gardiner, two counts assault, April 15, 2024; violating protection order, May 3, 2024, all dismissed (other).

Jared A. Foster, 25, Bremen, stalking – serious inconvenience/emotional distress, Oct. 1, 2024, filed without costs.

Steve R. French, 55, Vassalboro, violating condition of release, July 19, Two Bridges Regional Jail five days.

Jennifer E. Grady, 67, Whitefield, criminal mischief, Nov. 15, 2021; criminal trespass, Nov. 15, 2021, both dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Steven Grady, 67, Whitefield, criminal trespass, Nov. 13, 2021, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Matthew A. Harkins, 39, Wiscasset, assault, Jan. 1; criminal mischief, Jan. 1, both dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Dasuan Jacobs, 28, Dorchester, Mass., eluding an officer, Feb. 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail 196 days.

Danny Leigh, 47, Washington, OUI (drugs or combo), Oct. 28, 2023; aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, Oct. 28, 2023, both dismissed (other).

Jennifer J. Maki, 46, Vassalboro, false public alarm or report, Sept. 28, 2024; falsifying physical evidence, Sept. 28, 2024, both dismissed (other).

Dana R. Rogers Jr., 35, Whitefield, unlawful sexual contact, March 22, Two Bridges Regional Jail five years, all but 11 days suspended, probation two years.

Emily Strom, 28, Warren, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 30, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Kristi Lynn Vanblarcom, 46, Hope, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 3, 2023, both dismissed (other).

Jake M. Wood, 50, Waldoboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Dec. 28, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Brittany Jon Zubrod, 35, Brunswick, operating after registration suspended, Oct. 1, 2024, dismissed (other).

