Lincoln County Courts

Jordan D. Bean, 35, Boothbay, violating condition of release, July 30, guilty.

Desiree L. Benner, 30, Union, operating after registration suspended, June 8, $150.

Travis E. Carter, 47, Waldoboro, shellfish harvesting license violation – commercial, June 26, $300.

Don B. Chase, 63, Somerville, disorderly conduct, fighting, March 25, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Michael Cox, 50, Somerville, disorderly conduct, fighting, March 25, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Jeremy Tyler Griffin, 34, Saco, burglary, Feb. 7, 2021, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Derek T. Smith, 36, Boothbay, terrorizing, July 11, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 40 days.


