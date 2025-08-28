Lincoln County Courts

Ryan Buckingham, 32, Winthrop, Portland, theft by unauthorized use of property, June 7, 2024 incompetent to stand trial; criminal trespass, June 10, 2024, incompetent to stand trial; criminal attempt, June 11, 2024, incompetent to stand trial; violating condition of release, June 11, 2024, incompetent to stand trial.

Devin Davis, 38, Friendship, failing to report, Dec. 31, 2024, dismissed (other).

Brandon Jiminez-Roberts, 32, Waldoboro, reckless conduct, Nov. 7, 2023, $200.

Nicholas A. MacPhee, 37, Bristol, violating condition of release, March 11, $250; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, March 11, $250, $250 suspended; violating condition of release, June 30, $250, $250 suspended.

Amanda McCall, 41, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), Dec. 16, 2024, $500.

Heather E. Medeiros, 39, Woods Hole, Mass., operating while license suspended or revoked, March 28, dismissed (other).

Kacey N. Mullins, 37, Wiscasset, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, June 13, $300.

Lake Phillips, 30, Waldoboro, unlawful sexual touching, Feb. 14, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, Feb. 14, 2024, $300.

Isaac Rose, 22, Weatherfield, Vt., OUI (alcohol), March 24, 2023, $500.

Sara Lyn White, 40, Wiscasset, three counts cruelty to animals, Feb. 4, all dismissed (other).

