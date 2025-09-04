Lincoln County Courts

Timothy M. Brown, 47, Whitefield, two counts harassment, May 13; terrorizing, May 13; violating condition of release, May 19, all dismissed (other).

Caleb Tyler Busby, 17, Newcastle, operate vehicle without license, March 21, 2024, $150.

Matthew A. Cole, 36, Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 27, 2016, no sentence imposed.

Arizonalee D. Crooker, 23, Windsor, attaching false plates, July 6, $50.

Alcia Porter-Davis, 45, Mafoota District, Anjorey, PO Jamaica West Indies, domestic violence aggravated assault, June 23, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Hunter Tompson, 28, Alna, allowing dog to be at large, April 7, de minimus.

William A. Yung, 45, Rockland, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, Oct. 16, 2024, $400.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

