Lincoln County Courts

Devan Anderson, 38, Bremen, shellfish harvesting license violation – commercial, April 7, $300.

John E. Call, 56, Waldoboro, shellfish harvesting license violation – personal, March 28, $300.

Arthur Carey, 51, Newcastle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 19, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol), one prior, Nov. 5, 2024, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 270 days, all but seven days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years; violating condition of release, Nov. 8, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Dec. 7, 2024, $250, $250 suspended.

Corey Chapman, 32, Dresden, aggravated criminal mischief, Aug. 14, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, Aug. 14, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days.

Patrick Daniel Cyr, 40, Bristol, driving to endanger, May 11, $575.

Kasey L. Doolan, 31, Edgecomb, failing to make oral or written accident report, April 16, $100.

Raymond C. Egan, 82, Boothbay, OUI (alcohol), July 19, 2024, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Mason Fordham, 20, Portland, minor consuming liquor, July 26, $100.

James Fossett, 18, South Bristol, operate ATV on public way, July 7, $100.

Phillip Griffin, 25, Waldoboro, attaching false plates, Feb. 5, $50.

Allen Hutchison, 70, Bath, OUI (drugs or combo), Dec. 27, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Dec. 27, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Sumner Keith, 33, Nobleboro, domestic violence assault, May 23, 2024, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Stephanie Libby, 36, Rockland, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, May 18, $400, Knox County Jail 12 hours.

Stephen Parece, 39, Appleton, reckless conduct, Sept. 13, 2021, probation violation, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Michael L. Percy, 40, Tenants Harbor, OUI (alcohol), July 24, $500.

Chayse Reed, 28, Wiscasset, operation of defective vehicle, July 13, $50.

Adam J. Rickett, 40, Waldoboro, furnish liquor to a minor, Feb. 23, $500.

Arnold G. Robinson, 67, Warren, violating condition of release, April 17, guilty.

Korey St. Amand, 29, Durham, operating after registration suspended, May 31, 2024; permit unlawful use, Aug. 20, 2024, both dismissed (other).

Kristi Lynn Vanblarcom, 46, Hope, criminal trespass, March 10, $150.

