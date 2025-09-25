Lincoln County Courts

Vanessa M. Bartlett, 19, Augusta, minor consuming liquor, Aug. 15, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Atilio Delgado, 20, Brooks, criminal mischief, March 18, dismissed (other).

Teagan Galway, 24, Greene, unauthorized dissemination of private images, Jan. 5, filed without costs.

Daniel Gardner, 53, Boothbay, violating protection order, July 2, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Michael J. Hall, 43, Bowdoin, forgery, April 18, 2023, Maine Department of Corrections 12 months; forgery, April 18, 2023, dismissed (other); misuse of identification, April 18, 2023, Department of Corrections 12 months; misuse of identification, April 18, 2023, dismissed (other); theft by deception, April 18, 2023, Department of Corrections 12 months; theft by deception, April 18, 2023, dismissed (other); negotiate a worthless instrument, April 18, 2023, Department of Corrections 12 months; negotiate a worthless instrument, April 18, 0223, dismissed (other); violating condition of release, April 18, 2023, Department of Corrections 12 months; two counts violating condition of release, April 18, 2023, Nov. 8, 2023; escape, Nov. 8, 2023, all dismissed (other).

Peter Dimitri Hewson, 21, West Boylston, Mass., domestic violence assault, June 7, de minimus.

Kristin Hughes, 49, Damariscotta, criminal trespass, April 20, de minimus.

Frederick Hunnewell, 26, Boothbay, domestic violence assault, July 4, dismissed (plea to other charge); obstructing report of crime, July 4, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Joshua Sesay, 25, Jackson, driving to endanger, Sept. 12, dismissed (plea to other charge); failing to stop for officer, Sept. 12, Sagadahoc County Jail seven days; violating condition of release, Sept. 12, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

