Lincoln County Courts

A 17-year-old male from Jefferson, driving to endanger, April 6, 2024, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Chenessa R. Anderson, 34, Dresden, violating protection order, April 27, dismissed (other).

Kevin M. Brown, 42, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 13, 2023; theft by unauthorized use of property, Nov. 13, 2023; violating condition of release, Nov. 13, 2023, all dismissed (other).

Coty J. Cole, 31, Rochester, N.H., fish without valid license, June 20, $100.

Jeanne I. Doughty, 45, Brunswick, forgery, April 18, 2023, Maine Department of Corrections 150 days, restitution $534.36; forgery, April 18, 2023; two counts misuse of identification, April 18, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by deception, April 18, 2023, Department of Corrections 150 days, restitution $534.36; theft by deception, April 18, 2023; two counts negotiate a worthless instrument, April 18, 2023; two counts violating condition of release, April 18, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Corey A. Frizzell, 46, Boothbay Harbor, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Dec. 28, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Matthew Ginger, 51, Boothbay, reckless conduct, July 26, dismissed (other).

Jory Horsch, 29, Augusta, fish without valid license, June 21, $100.

Nicholas D. Kakasenko, 53, Londonderry, N.H., permit operation of watercraft by another, July 4, $100.

Randy P. Lewis, 35, Dresden, attaching false plates, July 14, $50.

Todd Lunt, 49, Augusta, violating condition of release, March 25, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Keith F. Mackie, 34, New York, N.Y., motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, May 11, dismissed (other).

Becky A. Ramirez, 50, Seatac, Wash., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 3, 2024; burglary, Sept. 3, 2024, both dismissed (other).

Hannah Thomas, 37, Topsham, protective order from harassment violation, Aug. 11, dismissed (other).

Jacob W. Tillson, 24, Jefferson, operate ATV on public way, July 3, $75.

Justin Thomas Williams, 37, Whitefield, criminal trespass, May 8, dismissed (other).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

