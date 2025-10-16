Lincoln County Courts

Aaron J. Aldrich, 44, Edgecomb, domestic violence assault, June 28, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Bryan S. Black, 54, Boothbay Harbor, two counts operate after habitual offender revocation – two priors, June 10, 2024, March 13, $1,000, $1,000 suspended, Maine Department of Corrections nine months, one day; two counts violating condition of release, June 10, 2024, March 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Parker Collamore, 22, Damariscotta, gross sexual assault, Jan. 11, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven years all but nine months suspended, probation four years; gross sexual assault, Jan. 11, 2024; criminal trespass, May 19, 2024, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Shawn C. Crosson, 40, Dresden, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, Aug. 16; terrorizing, Aug. 16, both dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Casey Lucas, 36, South Bristol, assault, July 10, dismissed (other).

Naomi Luce, 49, Whitefield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer – priors, March 30, Two Bridges Regional Jail two years all but three months suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,527.17.

Kyle MacDougall, 46, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 22, 2024, dismissed (other).

Sandra Medina, 54, Waldoboro, endangering the welfare of a child, May 20, dismissed (other).

