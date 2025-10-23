Lincoln County Courts

Clinton E. Collamore, 35, Waldoboro, violating condition of release, Oct. 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Zachary Genthner, 33, Jefferson, shellfish harvesting license violation – personal, Aug. 17, $100.

Scott Hanna, 23, Alna, disorderly conduct, fighting, Nov. 19, 2022, guilty.

Shawn Michael Jones, 38, Warren, two counts violating condition of release, July 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; obstructing public ways, July 13, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, July 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; fail to comply with Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, third offense, July 14, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months.

Fredy R. Muyulema Pala, 25, Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 9, $250.

Amanda Thurston, 37, Rockland, attaching false plates, May 26, 2024, $50.

Kevin Wenzel, 26, Wiscasset, furnish liquor to a minor, July 27, $250.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

