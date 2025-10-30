Lincoln County Courts

Matthew J. Chapman, 39, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 21, 2024, dismissed (other).
John E. Cotter Jr., 75, Damariscotta, operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat, Aug. 16, $200.
Kole Hutchins, 20, Brunswick, minor consuming liquor, Aug. 17, dismissed after deferred disposition.
Jessica Pooley, 55, Damariscotta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 14, dismissed (other).
Robert A. Reinstein Jr., 63, Woolwich, assault, Jan. 4, 2024, dismissed (other).
Daniel A. Young, 38, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, May 11, dismissed (plea to other charge).