Lincoln County Courts

John Brown, 72, Waldo, criminal trespass, Aug. 9, $250.
Kimberly L. Faucher, 29, Auburn, negotiate a worthless instrument, May 8, dismissed (other).
Luke Stinson Freeman, 19, Wiscasset, terrorizing, June 7; harassment by telephone, June 7, both dismissed (other).
Maria A. Jackson, 31, Augusta, violating condition of release, Aug. 11, Two Bridges Regional Jail 72 hours.
Tucker Lewis, 31, Boothbay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 7, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days; two counts criminal mischief, Oct. 21, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 270 days; three counts violating condition of release, Oct. 21, 2023, Dec. 15, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days.
Julius A.D. Melton, 32, Waterville, assault, April 22, dismissed (other).
Frank Andrew Owens, 34, Waterville, operating after habitual offender revocation, Dec. 3, 2024, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.
Jacob L. Rinehart, 24, Washington, criminal mischief, Nov. 24, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours, restitution $1,681.25.
John Vinal, 64, Nobleboro, fugitive from justice, Oct. 28, extradition waived.