Lincoln County Courts

Anthony Athearn, 31, Lewiston, reckless conduct, June 25, 2023, $250.

Joshua L. Bechard, 36, Jefferson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 30, 2023; theft by unauthorized use of property, July 30, 2023, both dismissed (witness unavailable).

Peter Allen Berry, 33, Wiscasset, use of drug paraphernalia, July 7, $300.

Joseph Brann, 31, Waldoboro, operate vehicle without license, May 26, $300.

Stanley Brewer Jr., 45, Bremen, driving to endanger, April 4, guilty.

Joshua L. Carter, 36, South Bristol, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, June 17, $400.

Charles Chappelle, 22, Boothbay Harbor, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Jan. 28, 2024, $250.

Andrew S. Chubbuck, 26, Gardiner, operating after registration suspended, July 15, dismissed (other).

Darin W. Clement II, 30, Indian Township, violating condition of release, April 10, guilty.

Corey C. Colfer, 34, Dresden, violating condition of release, July 28, guilty.

Erik Cook, 30, Jefferson, aggravated criminal mischief, Oct. 6, 2024; domestic violence terrorizing, Oct. 6, 2024; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Oct. 6, 2024, all dismissed after deferred disposition.

Troy Folk, 30, New York, N.Y., unlawful possession of cocaine base, April 28, $400; criminal forfeiture of property, April 28, guilty.

Nicholas V. Freddo, 35, Jefferson, driving to endanger, June 26, 2024, dismissed by court (per rule 48).

Erin C. Ginnaty, 42, Bristol, criminal trespass, Oct. 27, 2024, dismissed (witness unavailable).

Joshua Harrington, 34, Jefferson, criminal threatening, March 21, $300; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, March 21, $300, $300 suspended.

Thomas B. Kent, 27, Wiscasset, criminal threatening, Oct. 28, Two Bridges Regional Jail 21 days; criminal mischief, Oct. 28, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Oct. 28, Two Bridges Regional Jail 21 days; violating condition of release, Oct. 28, Two Bridges Regional Jail 21 days.

Andrew J. Longe, 34, Walpole, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 1, 2024, $500.

Anthony McCullagh, 32, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, June 17; domestic violence criminal threatening, priors domestic violence, June 17; terrorizing, June 17, all dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, June 17, $250.

Caleb Moody, 20, Waldoboro, minor consuming liquor, Sept. 2, $200.

Rianna L. Morales, 23, Washington, violating condition of release, June 28, $100.

Luke Morse, 33, Newcastle, illegal possession of firearm, Aug. 24, 2023, dismissed (other).

Tamara R. Murphy, 44, Richmond, use of drug paraphernalia, June 30, $300.

Thomas M. Murphy, 61, Rockport, criminal trespass, Aug. 31, $100.

Albert T. Peaslee Jr., 42, Richmond, robbery, May 13, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 25 months.

Kenneth Reed, 31, Bath, violating condition of release, April 7, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Ashley Robinson, 51, Boothbay Harbor, protective order from harassment violation, July 24, guilty.

Sherri Roehrig, 61, Woolwich, operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 2, 2024, dismissed (other).

Jeffrey Spinney, 51, Alna, burn without permit, Feb. 22; burning prohibited material, Feb. 22, both dismissed (other).

Selvin Maxdellows Torres, 23, Round Pond, driving to endanger, Sept. 17, 2023, $575.

Rory Tristan, 36, Dexter, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, Oct. 17, 2024, dismissed (other).

Heather Ventry, 49, Bath, assault, Jan. 12, $300, $300 suspended.

Fern L. Ward, 65, Belfast, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 29, $100.

