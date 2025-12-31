Lincoln County Courts

Michael Austin, 29, Jefferson, use artificial light to illuminate wild animals, Oct. 7, 2025, dismissed (other).

James Cosgrove, 69, Damariscotta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 13, 2025, dismissed (other).

Joshua R. Glidden, 40, Waldoboro, Nobleboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 1, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days, restitution $300; two counts violating condition of release, July 10, 2025, Sept. 25, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days; criminal mischief, June 1, 2025; criminal trespass, July 10, 2025, both dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 6, 2025, $250, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days; two counts violating condition of release, Aug. 6, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days.

Ray J. Harry, 62, Portland, violating condition of release, July 28, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Frederick Hunnewell, 26, Boothbay, operating after habitual offender revocation, Dec. 7, 2025, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; attaching false plates, Dec. 7, 2025, $150, $150 suspended; violating condition of release, Dec. 7, 2025, $500, $500 suspended.

Caleb Moody, 20, Waldoboro, minor consuming liquor, Sept. 2, 2025, $200.

Jamie D. Young, 46, South Bristol, commercial shellfishing without a license, first, May 22, 2025, $100.

