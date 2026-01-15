Lincoln County Courts

Meredith Anderson, 29, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, Dec. 16, 2025, dismissed (other).

Azem Cane, 33, Foxborough, Mass., motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Aug. 11, 2025, dismissed (other).

Jhovany Castillo, 39, Brooklyn, N.Y., two counts OUI (alcohol), Jan. 25, 2025, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Matthew Ginger, 51, Boothbay, violating condition of release, Aug. 22, 2025, dismissed (other).

Finn Jaaskelainen, 19, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence terrorizing, Nov. 24, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); terrorizing, Nov. 24, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 134 days; violating condition of release, March 17, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 134 days; kidnapping, Aug. 25, 2025; domestic violence criminal threatening, Aug. 25, 2025; obstructing report of crime, Aug. 25, 2025, all dismissed (plea to other charge); two counts violating condition of release, Aug. 25, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 134 days.

Daniel Lewis, 33, Boothbay, domestic violence assault, Aug. 20, 2025, dismissed (other).

Thomas Quaranto, 80, Newcastle, indecent conduct, Feb. 26, 2025, de minimis.

