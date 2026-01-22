Lincoln County Courts

Michael S. Ahearn II, 36, Augusta, operate after habitual offender revocation, three priors, Aug. 2, 2025, dismissed (other).

Anthony S. Bosworth, 35, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 12, 2025, $500; tamper with or disable ignition interlock device, April 12, 2025, $500, $500 suspended.

Merrill L. Chapman, 37, Warren, unauthorized dissemination of private images, July 8, 2024, guilty.

Matthew Delano, 48, Dresden, threatening display of weapon, Oct. 16, 2025, dismissed (other).

Reggie Carl French, 50, China, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 9, 2025, guilty; aggravated criminal mischief, May 9, 2025, guilty.

Patricia Gardner, 71, Jefferson, driving to endanger, Sept. 16, 2025, dismissed (other).

Edward R. Light, 53, Windsor, place bait to entice deer, Oct. 8, 2025, $500.

Donald E. Lovering, 49, Wiscasset, two counts domestic violence assault, July 24, 2025, both dismissed (other).

David G. Mosher, 45, Dresden Mills, violating protection order, Aug. 14, 2025, guilty.

Dante L. Puello, 27, New York, N.Y., aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Aug. 16, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Aug. 16, 2024, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail 21 months; criminal forfeiture of property, Aug. 16, 2024, forfeit.

Joel A. Rubenstein, 38, Bath, escape, Aug. 24, 2025; violating condition of release, Aug. 24, 2025, both dismissed (other).

Davontay Wigfall, 28, Portland, elevated aggravated assault, July 10, 2024; illegal possession of firearm, July 10, 2024; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, July 10, 2024; unlawful possession of cocaine base, July 10, 2024, all dismissed (insufficient evidence).

