Lincoln County Courts

Matthew Nathan Boegel, 27, Rockland, eluding an officer, Aug. 22, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; reckless conduct, Aug. 22, 2025; driving to endanger, Aug. 22, 2025; motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Aug. 22, 2025, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Daniel D. Chubbuck, 33, Pittsfield, burglary, Aug. 13, 2018, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months, probation revoked; OUI (drugs or combo), one prior, May 12, 2023, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months, license suspended three years; operate vehicle without license, May 12, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); three counts violating condition of release, April 10, 2024, July 25, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Lenan Garricks, 39, Phippsburg, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors domestic violence, May 18, 2025; indecent conduct, May 18, 2025; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 18, 2025, all dismissed by court.

Jessica Heyer, 39, Gardiner, negotiate a worthless instrument, June 23, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours, restitution $371.54; negotiate a worthless instrument, June 24, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Brandon Luce, 41, Waldoboro, domestic violence aggravated assault, Sept. 26, 2025; domestic violence assault, Sept. 26, 2025; criminal trespass, Sept. 26, 2025; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Sept. 26, 2025, all dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to submit to arrest or detention, bodily injury, Sept. 26, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 15 days.

