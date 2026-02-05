The Lincoln County News
Lincoln County Courts

Nicholas Heaberlin, 42, Alna, kidnapping, Jan. 22, 2025; two counts criminal restraint by parent, child lives in Maine, Jan. 22, 2025, all dismissed (other).

Jane M. Henderson, 60, Troy, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 18, 2025, $500.

Donald C. McKay, 65, Edgecomb, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, Sept. 10, 2025, $500.

Gregory R. Miller, 42, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Aug. 10, 2025, $400, $400 suspended; driving to endanger, Aug. 10, 2025, $575.

Matthew Moody, 55, Waldoboro, violation of lobster crab fishing rule, Chap. 25, Aug. 20, 2025, $250.

Craig E. Prior, 73, Bremen, wholesaling seafood without license, July 15, 2025, $100.

Carl Reilly, 72, Bristol, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Sept. 7, 2025, $300.

Leonard M. Wall, 25, Friendship, allow minor to possess or consume liquor, May 31, 2025, $1,000.

Lincoln County Superior Court

Dean Brown, 52, Republic, Ohio, habitual motor-vehicle offender, Feb. 24, 2005; failure to register vehicle, Feb. 24, 2005, both dismissed (other).


