Lincoln County Courts

Joseph Adams, 33, Warren, failure to register vehicle, Sept. 11, 2025, dismissed (other).

Robert D. Burke, 50, Jefferson, two counts burglary, Aug. 16, 2024; two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 16, 2024, all dismissed after deferred disposition.

Robert F. Davison III, 41, Haleiwa, Hawaii, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 9, 2024, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Mathew J. Graham, 21, Westport, operate vehicle without license, July 28, 2025; failure to register vehicle, July 28, 2025, both dismissed (other).

Phillip Griffin, 25, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), one prior, March 3, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, March 3, 2025, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Brian John Kincaid Jr., 42, Chelsea, violating protection order, Dec. 11, 2025, $300.

Emmitt Kitchen Jr., 32, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, May 29, 2025, $250.

Duane Natale, 47, Rockland, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Oct. 7, 2021, probation violation, Knox County Jail 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Annmarie J. Stewert, 50, Dresden, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 28, 2025, $100.

Stephen A. Treadway, 44, Brunswick, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, Oct. 27, 2025, $400.

Kody Nelson Wallace, 32, Rockland, two counts attaching false plates, July 10, 2022, July 22, 2022; OUI (alcohol) – no test, July 22, 2022; operating while license suspended or revoked, July 22, 2022, all dismissed (plea to other charge); two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Sept. 6, 2022, $400, $400 suspended; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Sept. 24, 2022; unlawful possession of methamphetamine, Sept. 24, 2022, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Sept. 24, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail six days; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Sept. 24, 2022, $400, $400 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

