Lincoln County Courts

Stephen Ambrose, 28, Bath, criminal trespass, Nov. 19, 2025, $250.

Zachary Gagnon, 46, Augusta, eluding an officer, May 24, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 45 days; OUI (alcohol), May 24, 2025, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 45 days; driving to endanger, May 24, 2025; motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, May 24, 2025, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Dylan Holbrook, 33, Wiscasset, criminal mischief, Nov. 21, 2025, $250; criminal trespass, Nov. 21, 2025, $250, $250 suspended.

Adam Libby, 47, Jefferson, theft by deception, Dec. 12, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Taygan McAllister, 20, Waldoboro, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Oct. 28, 2025, $250; operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 28, 2025, guilty.

Logan A. Paige, 38, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol) – no test, Nov. 4, 2024; assault, Nov. 4, 2024; refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Nov. 4, 2024; endangering the welfare of a child, Nov. 4, 2024, all dismissed after deferred disposition.

Paul G. Peaslee Jr., 42, Whitefield, violating protection order, Dec. 29, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Bradley Resch, 23, Windsor, OUI (drugs or combo), June 22, 2024; endangering the welfare of a child, June 22, 2024; driving to endanger, June 22, 2024, all dismissed after deferred disposition.

Jean Schopmann, 51, Windsor, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Dec. 12, 2025, $300.

Robert J. Vangorden, 57, Boothbay Harbor, protective order from harassment violation, July 4, 2025, $100.

Jimmy Wilson, 29, Lewiston, unlawful sexual touching, May 2, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, May 9, 2025, $300.

Ashley B. Zaccadelli, 40, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), April 13, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol) Aug. 21, 2025, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, Aug. 21, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

