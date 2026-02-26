The Lincoln County News
Lincoln County Courts

Kathryn Balasa, 50 Brunswick, protective order from harassment violation, Oct. 15, 2025, $250; violating condition of release, Feb. 12, Two Bridges Regional Jail 23 hours.

Daniel Barter, 34, Boothbay, failing to make oral or written accident report, June 8, 2025, $100.

Patrick J. Daniello, 43, Thomaston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 15, 2025, $250, restitution $89.89; criminal trespass, Aug. 15, 2025, $250, $250 suspended.

Theodore Larkin, 38, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 24, 2025, $100.

Devin George Meklin, 30, Cushing, attaching false plates, May 4, 2025, $150.

Michael Niedorowski, 43, Windsor, operate vehicle without license, March 8, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail four days.

Amanda L. Rainville, 38, Woolwich, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Sept. 26, 2025, dismissed (other).

Garrett W. Schwindt, 35, New Gloucester, criminal mischief, April 3, 2025; violating condition of release, April 3, 2025, both dismissed (other).


