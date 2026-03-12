Lincoln County Courts

Randall Blasius, 34, Friendship, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Nov. 28, 2024, $400, $400 suspended; violating condition of release, Nov. 28, 2024, $400, $400 suspended; violating condition of release, Nov. 28, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Erin Cartwright, 60, South Bend, Ind., driving to endanger, Aug. 21, 2025, $575.

Matthew Daniels, 42, Pemaquid, criminal mischief, Aug. 24, 2025; attaching false plates, Jan. 6, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

George Edwards, 23, Wales, burglary, Dec. 27, 2025; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 27, 2025, both dismissed (other).

Dakota L. Green, 32, Washington, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Sept. 26, 2025, $400; violating condition of release, Sept. 26, 2025, $400, $400 suspended.

Aaron Grindle, 58, Waldoboro, criminal mischief, June 23, 2025; protective order from harassment violation, June 23, 2025, both dismissed (other).

Amy Johnson, 44, Washington, OUI (alcohol) – no test, Sept. 2, 2025; driving to endanger, Sept. 2, 2025, both dismissed (other).

Andrew Hendrickson, 26, Westport, domestic violence assault, July 14, 2025, dismissed (other).

Joshua A. McInnis, 43, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 6, 2024, dismissed (other).

Joseph M. Richardi, 54, Rockport, two counts tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, Feb. 5, 2025, incompetent to stand trial.

Dakota J. Rumery, 28, Jefferson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 24, 2024, dismissed (other).

Charles E. Stewert, 68, Westport Island, operate while license suspended or revoked – prior, Dec. 4, 2025, dismissed (other).

