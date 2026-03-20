Lincoln County Courts

Scott Alley, 33, Southport, OUI (alcohol) – one prior, Nov. 4, 2023, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Travis Bates, 22, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, Oct. 4, 2025, Knox County Jail 30 days, probation violation, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jeffrey J. Blastow, 43, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), May 18, 2025, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Joshua Burley, 24, Rockland, operate vehicle without license, Dec. 16, 2025, dismissed (other).

Brooke Burnham, 29, Nobleboro, Eddington, Bristol, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Aug. 26, 2024, $400, $400 suspended; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 29, 2024, dismissed (other); violating condition of release, Sept. 27, 2025, $400, $400 suspended.

Keith A. Childs, 56, Whitefield, criminal use of explosives, Sept. 22, 2025; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Sept. 22, 2025, both dismissed (other).

Persephone M. Coleman, 24, Boothbay Harbor, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Dec. 22, 2025; violating condition of release, Dec. 22, 2025, all dismissed (other).

Doug Delong, 55, Jefferson, domestic violence assault, Oct. 22, 2024, dismissed (other); reckless conduct, Oct. 22, 2024, $250.

Daniel D. Dickinson, 32, Edgecomb, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 18, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Andrew Dolan, 40, Wiscasset, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 19, 2024; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 19, 2024, both dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence criminal threatening, Aug. 19, 2024, unconditional discharge; harassment by telephone, Aug. 19, 2024, unconditional discharge.

Misty Duplantis, 40, Wiscasset, violating condition of release, Sept. 21, 2025, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Silvanus Warren Egerton, 33, Richmond, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 4, 2025, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Byrlynne D. Angela Ellis, 47, Damariscotta, criminal trespass, Oct. 9, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days.

Destiny R. Elwell, 21, Bath, criminal trespass, Oct. 28, 2025, dismissed (other).

Hunter C. Elwell, 25, Bath, criminal trespass, Oct. 28, 2025, dismissed (other).

Jessica Fairservice, 41, Whitefield, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, May 30, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Anthony Feltis, 40, Waldoboro, burning prohibited material, May 16, 2025, unconditional discharge; burn without permit, May 16, 2025, unconditional discharge.

Richelle Linda Margaret Guilbault, 50, Jefferson, operating while license suspended or revoked, July 8, 2025, $250, $250 suspended; motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, July 8, 2025, $500; violating condition of release, July 8, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Thomas J. Hansen, 25, Wiscasset, criminal mischief, Dec. 14, 2025, dismissed (other).

Jason L. Goucher Hewett, 41, Warren, two counts operate after habitual offender revocation – one prior, June 1, 2024, July 16, 2024; illegal possession of firearm, June 1, 2024; failing to stop for officer, June 1, 2024; refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, June 1, 2024; driving to endanger, July 16, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jackson R. Holbrook, 23, Lewiston, dissemination of sexually explicit material, Jan. 18, 2022; possess sexual explicit material of minor under 12, Jan. 18, 2022; possess sexually explicit material, Jan. 18, 2022, all dismissed after deferred disposition.

Sheldon Lavway, 28, Union, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Sept. 5, 2025, $400.

Nicholas M. Luce, 34, South Portland, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, June 21, 2025, dismissed (other).

Andrew McLain, 29, Owls Head, operating while license suspended or revoked, May 13, 2025; attaching false plates, May 13, 2025, both dismissed (other).

George Mendez, 66, Brooklyn, N.Y., criminal attempt of a Class C, Jan. 16, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 days; misuse of identification, Jan. 16, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 days; criminal conspiracy of a Class C, Jan. 16, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 days.

Jeffrey Morse, 28, Windham, domestic violence assault, July 26, 2024, dismissed (other).

Jonathan G. Paul, 44, Waldoboro, terrorizing, Aug. 5, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 72 days.

Meghan Reed, 34, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 24, 2024; endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 24, 2024, both dismissed (other).

Louis J. Rubino Jr., 44, Thomaston, negotiate a worthless instrument, Aug. 20, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail five years, all but 18 months suspended, probation two years, restitution $2,020.57; violating condition of release, Aug. 20, 2025, Maine Department of Corrections six months.

Chris Stackpole, 53, Westminster, Colo., OUI (alcohol) – no test, June 12, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, June 12, 2025, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Michael Stoltz, 34, Dresden, domestic violence assault, Aug. 1, 2025, dismissed (witness unavailable).

Gavin P. Valade, 26, Wiscasset, criminal threatening, Oct. 10, 2024, $500.

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