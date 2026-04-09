Lincoln County Courts

Devin Alexander, 36, Wiscasset, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, Oct. 6, 2025; endangering the welfare of a child, Oct. 6, 2025, both dismissed (witness unavailable).

Nathaniel L. Alexander, 37, Wiscasset, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, Oct. 6, 2025; endangering the welfare of a child, Oct. 6, 2025, both dismissed (witness unavailable).

Gabrielle Anderson, 36, Dresden, domestic violence assault, Feb. 28, dismissed (other).

Clinton E. Collamore, 35, Waldoboro, commercial shellfishing without a license – first, Jan. 8, $500.

Erika M. Ferrell, 52, Westport Island, operating after registration suspended, Feb. 16, dismissed (other).

Jeremy Johnson, 54, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 10, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 12 hours, restitution $96.85.

Joshua A. McInnis, 43, Dresden, violating condition of release, Feb. 13, dismissed (other).

Cierra C. McLean, 32, Dresden, failing to make oral or written accident report, Dec. 6, 2025, dismissed (other).

Jonathan Norton, 46, Benton, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Aug. 29, 2023, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail five years, all suspended, probation two years; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Aug. 29, 2023, $400, $400 suspended; violating condition of release, Aug. 29, 2023, unconditional discharge.

Andre Paradise, 19, Bowdoin, fish without valid license, June 7, 2025, $100.

Danial J. Parlin, 55, Waldoboro, violating condition of release, Sept. 1, 2024, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Marco V. Quijosaca Quishpi, 27, Worcester, Mass., OUI (alcohol), Aug. 13, 2025, filed without costs.

Alissa Sprague, 44, Damariscotta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, June 27, 2025, $400, $400 suspended; violating condition of release, June 27, 2025, $400, $400 suspended.

Mark Thornton, 55, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol) – one prior, Jan. 21; operate vehicle without license – condition/restriction, Jan. 21, both dismissed (other).

Jordan C. Watts, 28, Waldoboro, operate vehicle without license, Aug. 3, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Oct. 8, 2025, $400.

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