Lincoln County Courts

Dustan Barnes, 37, Richmond, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 10, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail four hours, restitution $279.

Alan L. Beaucage, 49, Alna, forgery, Jan. 19, $250, restitution $136.59; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 19, guilty; violating condition of release, Jan. 19, $250, $250 suspended.

Tara Brewer, 35, Boothbay, assault, July 20, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, fighting, July 20, 2025, $300.

Clinton E. Collamore, 35, Waldoboro, criminal mischief, Sept. 10, 2025, $250, $250 suspended; shoot from motor-vehicle, Nov. 7, 2025, $1,000; violating condition of release, Nov. 7, 2025, $1,000, $1,000 suspended; violating condition of release, Nov. 27, 2025, guilty.

Nicholas Cook, 36, Palmyra, OUI (alcohol) – one prior, Nov. 7, 2025, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended 150 days.

Sean L. Doyle, 47, Rockport, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 30, 2023; driving to endanger, Sept. 30, 2023, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Lawrence Eckert, 52, Wiscasset, terrorizing, Sept. 16, 2024, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Matthew C. Fountain, 60, Bristol, OUI (alcohol), Dec. 21, 2023; driving to endanger, Dec. 21, 2023, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Liam Freaney, 40, Providence, R.I., unlawful sexual contact, Sept. 28, 2025; domestic violence assault, Sept. 28, 2025, both dismissed (other).

Aydin J. Friedman, 19, West Bath, attaching false plates, Dec. 17, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 17, 2024, $250.

Steven Greenwood, 33, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol), Dec. 14, 2025, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Guatam Harkhani, 35, Erwin, Texas, fugitive from justice, Dec. 17, 2025, dismissed (other).

Charles R. Johnson, 63, Warren, OUI (alcohol), July 26, 2025, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Camden Larrabee, 19, Sabattus, reckless conduct, Jan. 13; aggravated criminal mischief, Jan. 13, both dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, Jan. 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail 22 days, restitution $4,278.75; criminal mischief, Jan. 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail 22 days.

Dingzhan Liao, 51, Brooklyn, N.Y., cultivating marijuana, Jan. 30, 2024, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail two years, all suspended, probation two years; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Jan. 30, 2024, $400, $400 suspended.

Nicole MacDonald, 40, Warren, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 30, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Kevin J. McLaughlin, 52, Gardiner, operate a motor-vehicle without ignition interlock device, Sept. 30, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Rianna L. Morales, 24, Hermon, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 18, 2024, dismissed (other).

William J. Morrison Jr., 65, New Harbor, assault, Jan. 29, 2025, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Devin Musolff, 39, Belgrade, operating while license suspended or revoked, June 10, 2024, $250.

Dusten Peaslee, 31, Wiscasset, criminal trespass, Nov. 3, 2025, $250; unlawful possession wild animal or bird, Nov. 3, 2025, $250, $250 suspended.

Gerald F. Rolerson, 68, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, May 30, 2025; operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 11, 2025; violating condition of release, Sept. 11, 2025, all dismissed (other).

George V. Sharrard, 42, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 18, 2024, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Jonathan J. Sevon, 51, Friendship, operating while license suspended or revoked, June 18, 2023, dismissed (other).

Rourke A. Sevon, 23, Friendship, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 13, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

David Sprague, 59, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, June 10, 2025, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Joshua David Trott, 21, Whitefield, operate vehicle without license, Feb. 17, $50; attaching false plates, Feb. 17, $50, $50 suspended.

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