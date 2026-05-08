Lincoln County Courts

Gerald B. Achorn Sr., 79, Waldoboro, shoot from motor vehicle, Nov. 19, 2025, $200.

Joseph P. Cloutier, 45, Bowdoinham, tampering with witness, informant, juror, or victim, May 17, 2025; violating condition of release, May 17, 2025, both dismissed (other).

Troy Glidden, 51, Waldoboro, untagged lobster traps, Chap. 25, Feb. 28, $250, $250 suspended; violating condition of release, Chap. 75, Feb. 28, $300.

Lucas B. Ross, 28, Warren, violating condition of release, Dec. 7, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; theft by unauthorized use of property, Dec. 7, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; criminal mischief, Dec. 7, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months.

Matthew M. Sampson, 58, Wiscasset, operate vehicle without license, Jan. 19, $50.

Anthony E. Weissman, 45, Wiscasset, terrorizing, Jan. 20, $300; terrorizing, Jan. 20, $300, $300 suspended.

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