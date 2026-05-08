The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln County Courts

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Gerald B. Achorn Sr., 79, Waldoboro, shoot from motor vehicle, Nov. 19, 2025, $200.

Joseph P. Cloutier, 45, Bowdoinham, tampering with witness, informant, juror, or victim, May 17, 2025; violating condition of release, May 17, 2025, both dismissed (other).

Troy Glidden, 51, Waldoboro, untagged lobster traps, Chap. 25, Feb. 28, $250, $250 suspended; violating condition of release, Chap. 75, Feb. 28, $300.

Lucas B. Ross, 28, Warren, violating condition of release, Dec. 7, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; theft by unauthorized use of property, Dec. 7, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; criminal mischief, Dec. 7, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months.

Matthew M. Sampson, 58, Wiscasset, operate vehicle without license, Jan. 19, $50.

Anthony E. Weissman, 45, Wiscasset, terrorizing, Jan. 20, $300; terrorizing, Jan. 20, $300, $300 suspended.


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