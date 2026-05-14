Lincoln County Courts

Chad Bolster, 33, Bristol, fish violation of number, amount, weight or size, Dec. 19, 2025, $150; unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water, Dec. 19, 2025, $150, $150 suspended; fish or possess fish taken during closed season, Dec. 19, 2025, $150, $150 suspended; ice fish in closed waters, Dec. 19, 2025, $150, $150 suspended.

Megan K. Boyington, 30, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 23, 2025; permit attachment of false plates, Nov. 23, 2025, both dismissed (other).

Meghan Budries, 35, Brunswick, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 16, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Caleb Tyler Busby, 18, Bremen, reckless conduct, Jan. 13; aggravated criminal mischief, Jan. 13, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Lawrence Eckert Sr., 75, Wiscasset, two counts terrorizing, April 18, 2025, both dismissed (other).

Timothy D. Fraser Jr., 35, Brunswick, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 10, 2024, Maine Department of Corrections two years.

Michael E. Hilgendorf, 75, Damariscotta, operate after habitual offender revocation – one prior, Nov. 6, 2025; OUI (alcohol) – one prior, Nov. 6, 2025, both dismissed (other).

Lily Elizabeth Lewis, 30, Bristol, domestic violence assault, Feb. 25, dismissed (other).

Alyssa Mihalik, 31, Augusta, burning prohibited material, March 28; kindling fire without permission, March 28, both dismissed (other).

Jessica Simmons, 31, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 20, 2022, $400; operating while license suspended or revoked, July 20, 2022, $250, $250 suspended; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, April 5, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, April 5, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail two days.

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