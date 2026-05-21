Lincoln County Courts

John P. Arsenault, 52, Gorham, OUI (drugs or combo), Dec. 31, 2025; carrying concealed weapon, Dec. 31, 2025, both dismissed (plea to other charge); terrorizing, Dec. 31, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Earl Brewer Jr., 66, Boothbay, violation of gear rule, Chapter 75, Feb. 15, $100.

Caleb Tyler Busby, 18, Bremen, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Jan. 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days; criminal mischief, Jan. 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days, restitution $4,278.75; reckless conduct, Jan. 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days.

Keith A. Childs, 56, Whitefield, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Sept. 2, 2025, $200; driving to endanger, Sept. 2, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jonathan Corey, 24, Nobleboro, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 1, 2023, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 72 hours, license suspended 150 days; failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Oct. 1, 2023; violating condition of release, Oct. 1, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Oct. 1, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 72 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Kennedy K. Eddy, 22, Wiscasset, operating after registration suspended, April 5, $75.

Jonathan Paul Emmert, 28, Caribou, violating condition of release, April 14, dismissed (other).

Christopher Herald, 64, Damariscotta, attaching false plates, March 18, $50.

Christine Hoffman, 40, Edgecomb, failing to produce permit, March 19, $100.

Michelle M. Leonard, 59, Waldoboro, attaching false plates, Dec. 16, 2025; violating condition of release, Dec. 16, 2025, both dismissed (other).

Nicolas R. Lewis, 21, Pittston, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 16, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Nov. 16, 2024, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Andrew Meader, 20, Boothbay Harbor, violation of gear rule, Chapter 75, Feb. 15, $100.

Jody Mills, 66, Wiscasset, unlawful possession fentanyl powder – priors, Jan. 28, 2025, filed without costs; unlawful possession methamphetamine – priors, Jan. 28, 2025, filed without costs; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Jan. 28, 2025, filed without costs.

Leona Nisbet, 79, Boothbay, OUI (alcohol) – no test, Aug. 27, 2025; failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Aug. 27, 2025, both dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Aug. 27, 2025, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Christina Petersen, 48, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 30, 2025, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Seth M. Petersen, 33, Boothbay Harbor, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, Jan. 9, $250.

Stacey Scheider, 47, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer – priors, Aug. 26, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 23, 2025, unconditional discharge.

Evelyn Underwood, 29, Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 15, 2025, dismissed (other).

Gavin Young, 21, Newcastle, OUI (alcohol), Dec. 16, 2025, $500.

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