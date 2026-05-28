Lincoln County Courts

Andrew W. Cope, 59, Wiscasset, illegal possession of firearm, Aug. 31, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge); discharge firearm or crossbow near dwelling, Aug. 31, 2025, $500.

Nicole Lee Fowler, 39, Edgecomb, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 23, 2025, Maine Department of Corrections three years, all suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,500.

Vincent Hilt, 31, Augusta, theft by unauthorized use of property, Sept. 3, 2025, $500; operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 3, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jeremy Holbrook, 27, Boothbay, domestic violence aggravated assault, May 28, 2024, Department of Corrections eight years, all but 64 days suspended, probation three years; criminal threatening, May 28, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 64 days; domestic violence assault, May 28, 2024, $300, Two Bridges Regional Jail 64 days; assault, May 28, 2024, $300, $300 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 64 days; violating condition of release, Oct. 24, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); aggravated assault, Feb. 24, 2025, Department of Corrections eight years, all but 64 days suspended, probation three years; violating condition of release, Feb. 24, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 64 days; criminal mischief, Feb. 24, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge); two counts assault, Feb. 24, 2025, $300, $300 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 64 days.

Nichole D. Holstrom, 44, Wiscasset, Bremen, unlawful possession of oxycodone, Feb. 10, 2016, guilty, no sentence imposed; escape, June 11, 2024; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, June 11, 2024; refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, June 11, 2024; fail to give correct name, address or DOB, June 11, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Oct. 31, 2024, dismissed (other).

Samuel W. Howard, 27, Dresden, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 11, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, Oct. 11, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 2, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized use of property, May 2, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Matthew L’Abbe, 34, Waldoboro, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 23, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Maria L. Lee, 44, Waldoboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, April 24, 2023, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Allan Ludwig, 32, New Harbor, unlawful possession of heroin, July 5, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, July 5, 2025, $400; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 5, 2025, $400, $400 suspended.

Aaron M. McCullagh, 29, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior, Jan. 1, dismissed (plea to other charge); operate vehicle without license – condition/restriction, Jan. 1, $500.

Paula Michaud, 61, Lewiston, stalking – serious inconvenience/emotional distress, March 4, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months, all but seven days suspended, probation one year.

Dakota L. Porter, 19, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended, April 18, $100.

Meghan Storey, 33, Boothbay, domestic violence assault, Aug. 27, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, fighting, Aug. 27, 2025, $150.

Christie Tarbox, 35, Wiscasset, obstructing report of crime, Dec. 28, 2025, guilty; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, May 2, guilty; violating condition of release, May 2, guilty.

James Tynan, 32, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol) – one prior, March 5, 2023 dismissed (other).

Jeremy Ware, 23, East Boothbay, two counts operating while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 3, Feb. 5, both dismissed (other).

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