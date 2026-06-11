Lincoln County Courts

Leon Angel Bladimir Ayllon, 29, Shirley, operate vehicle without license, March 25, filed with costs.

James Ball, 22, Waldoboro, endangering the welfare of a child, March 11, $500.

Sean A. Boynton, 58, Jefferson, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, May 4; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 4; violating condition of release, May 4, all dismissed (other).

John Brown, 68, Newcastle, criminal trespass, March 27, filed with costs.

Meghan D. Delaney, 39, Camden, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 1, 2025, $500, $500 suspended, Knox County Jail 364 days all suspended, probation one year, restitution $841.10; violating condition of release, Dec. 1, 2025, $500, $500 suspended.

Paul L. Griffin Jr., 54, Waldoboro, engaging in activities while suspended, Jan. 11, $500.

Joshua A. Labelle, 44, Bath, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 7, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, March 7, 2025, $250, $250 suspended; disorderly conduct, fighting, April 29, 2025, $250.

Keith R. Laney II, 53, Wiscasset, criminal trespass, Feb. 18, $100; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Feb. 18, $400; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Feb. 18, $400, $400 suspended.

Margot Larkin, 65, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 15, 2025, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Greer Libby, 38, Windsor, cut Christmas trees or boughs without permission, Nov. 17, 2025, $100; violating condition of release, Nov. 17, 2025, $100, $100 suspended.

Philip Libby Jr., 60, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 11, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Joshua R. Louder, 34, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, Sept. 14, 2025, dismissed (other).

Shawn M. Mills, 41, Yarmouth, OUI (alcohol), May 23, 2022, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Tyler Moulton, 44, Pittston, criminal trespass, Feb. 18, $200; indecent conduct, Feb. 18, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Matthew Pelletier, 40, Wiscasset, criminal restraint, Sept. 28, 2025, $500; assault, Sept. 28, 2025, $500, $500 suspended.

Alan Prior, 30, Bremen, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 15, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours, restitution $9.99.

Dustin J. Prior, 31, Round Pond, operate vehicle without license, Jan. 22, $100.

Jillian D. Richards, 36, Waldoboro, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, April 26, 2025, $400.

Paige E. Simmons, 21, Portland, minor consuming liquor, July 26, 2025, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Tyler Wayne Trombini, 26, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), Feb. 21, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jenifer Whitney, 46, Brunswick, OUI (alcohol) – no test, Dec. 16, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

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