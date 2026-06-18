Lincoln County Courts

Leon Angel Bladimir Ayllon, 29, Shirley, operate vehicle without license, March 25, dismissed (other).

Sierra N. Bowen, 32, Cushing, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 6, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Andrew S. Chubbuck, 27, Gardiner, failure to control or report a dangerous fire, April 15, 2023, guilty.

Larry Cobb, 44, Jefferson, driving to endanger, Nov. 13, 2025, dismissed (other).

Amy Dand, 35, Augusta, criminal trespass, Nov. 19, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Nov. 19, 2022, $100.

Byrlynne D. Angela Ellis, 47, Damariscotta, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, June 3, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Leigh Jackson Jr., 34, Brooklyn, N.Y., criminal attempt of a Class C, Jan. 16; misuse of identification, Jan. 16, both dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal conspiracy of a Class C, Jan. 16, Two Bridges Regional Jail 96 hours; violating condition of release, March 12, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Joshua Labelle, 44, Bath, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, April 29, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Philip Libby Jr., 60, Waldoboro, operating after habitual offender revocation, Dec. 11, 2024, $500, $500 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; OUI (alcohol) – no test, three priors, Dec. 11, 2024, $1,400, Two Bridges Regional Jail five years, all but 30 days suspended, probation two years, license suspended six years, registration suspended, restitution $595.36; criminal trespass, June 8, 2025; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 8, 2025, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Tamara R. Murphy, 44, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol) – two priors, June 7, 2025, dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior, June 7, 2025, $900, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days, all but 45 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, June 30, 2025; violating condition of release, June 30, 2025, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Tanner Peaslee, 19, Westport Island, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, April 24, $500.

Matthew Pelletier, 40, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, Sept. 28, 2025; aggravated criminal mischief, Sept. 28, 2025; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Sept. 28, 2025, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jillian D. Richards, 36, Waldoboro, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, April 26, 2025; escape, April 26, 2025; falsifying physical evidence, April 26, 2025; operating while license suspended or revoked, April 26, 2025; attaching false plates, April 26, 2025, all dismissed (plea to other charge); eluding an officer, April 26, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months one day; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, April 26, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, April 26, 2025, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Edwin G. Stockford III, 58, Wiscasset, assault, May 14, $300.

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