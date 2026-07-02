Lincoln County Courts

Stanley Brewer Jr., 45, Bremen, criminal mischief, March 9, $250.
Shelley A. Francis, 49, Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 26, dismissed (other).
Matthew J. Hamill, 32, Wiscasset, burglary, Oct. 18, 2025; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 18, 2025; criminal mischief, Oct. 18, 2025; criminal trespass, Oct. 18, 2025, all dismissed (other).
Bruce MacPhee, 62, Wiscasset, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, June 9, $250.
David B. Mason, 83, Walpole, rule violation, March 31, $250.
Duwayne Miller, 81, Nobleboro, failure to register vehicle, April 29, dismissed (other).
Jaime Oktay, 57, Waldoboro, fugitive from justice, Jan. 9, dismissed (other).
Darryl Sanborn, 65, Thomaston, failing to make oral or written accident report, Dec. 13, 2025, dismissed (other).
Lukas J. Terrell, 23, Dresden, domestic violence assault, May 23, dismissed (witness unavailable).