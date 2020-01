Lincoln County indictments, Jan. 7:

Adekunle Adeyanju, 38, Bath, class A gross sexual assault, class A kidnapping, class C gross sexual assault.

Dana A. Boardman, 62, Waldoboro, class C theft by deception.

Joshua W. Ellis, 35, Warren, class B burglary, class B robbery, class C criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, class C theft by unauthorized taking, class D assault.

James A. Forbis, 36, Buxton, class B aggravated assault, class C domestic violence assault, class C domestic violence criminal threatening, class C violation of condition of release.

(Editor’s note: A grand jury reviews state evidence and returns an indictment if it finds the evidence sufficient to justify a trial. An indictment is not a finding of guilt.)

