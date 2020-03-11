Lincoln County indictments, March 11:

Corey H. Ater, 32, Phippsburg, class C violation of condition of release, class D violation of a protective order.

Miles W. Brewer, 40, Wiscasset, class B aggravated assault, two counts; class B burglary; class D criminal mischief; class D criminal OUI; class D domestic violence assault, two counts; class D domestic violence criminal threatening.

Zachary A. Kilton, 25, Durham, class B illegal importation of scheduled drugs, class C unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, class C unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, class E violation of condition of release.

Brooke V. Olum, 30, Augusta, class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Loretta S. Perkins, 38, Wiscasset, class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (fentanyl); class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs (heroin); class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, three counts; class B unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine); class B unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine base); class B unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (methamphetamine); criminal forfeiture, two counts; criminal forfeiture (U.S. currency).

Angela L. Webster, 44, Waldoboro, class B theft by unauthorized taking, class C forgery, class D misuse of identification.

(Editor’s note: A grand jury reviews state evidence and returns an indictment if it finds the evidence sufficient to justify a trial. An indictment is not a finding of guilt.)

