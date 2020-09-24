Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln County Indictments

at

Lincoln County indictments, Sept. 23:

Robert DeLisle, 63, Whitefield, class C possession of sexually explicit materials.

William L. Dunning, 31, Wiscasset, class C theft by unauthorized taking.

Paul L. Estes, 31, Tenants Harbor, class C negotiating a worthless instrument, class E negotiating a worthless instrument.

Earl T. Libby, 32, Newcastle, class B burglary, class D assault, class D criminal mischief.

Michael R. MacDonald, 30, Dresden, class B aggravated assault.

Hunter D. Peaslee, 57, Somerville, class B theft by misapplication of property.

Matthew S. Pelletier, 35, Wiscasset, class B aggravated assault.

Joseph A. Richards, 44, Atkinson, class A elevated aggravated assault on a pregnant person; class A gross sexual assault; class B aggravated assault, two counts; class B gross sexual assault, two counts; class D endangering the welfare of a child.

Douglas M. Swift, 76, Farmingdale, class C theft by misapplication of property.

(Editor’s note: A grand jury reviews state evidence and returns an indictment if it finds the evidence sufficient to justify a trial. An indictment is not a finding of guilt.)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^