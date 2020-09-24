Lincoln County indictments, Sept. 23:

Robert DeLisle, 63, Whitefield, class C possession of sexually explicit materials.

William L. Dunning, 31, Wiscasset, class C theft by unauthorized taking.

Paul L. Estes, 31, Tenants Harbor, class C negotiating a worthless instrument, class E negotiating a worthless instrument.

Earl T. Libby, 32, Newcastle, class B burglary, class D assault, class D criminal mischief.

Michael R. MacDonald, 30, Dresden, class B aggravated assault.

Hunter D. Peaslee, 57, Somerville, class B theft by misapplication of property.

Matthew S. Pelletier, 35, Wiscasset, class B aggravated assault.

Joseph A. Richards, 44, Atkinson, class A elevated aggravated assault on a pregnant person; class A gross sexual assault; class B aggravated assault, two counts; class B gross sexual assault, two counts; class D endangering the welfare of a child.

Douglas M. Swift, 76, Farmingdale, class C theft by misapplication of property.

(Editor’s note: A grand jury reviews state evidence and returns an indictment if it finds the evidence sufficient to justify a trial. An indictment is not a finding of guilt.)

