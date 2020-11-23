Lincoln County indictments, Nov. 18 and 19:

Shawn Allan Arbogast, 27, Damariscotta, class B aggravated assault, class D assault, class E disorderly conduct.

Evan M. Benner, 29, Waldoboro, class B unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, class E violation of condition of release.

Matthew J. Donovan Jr., 38, Bath, class C violation of condition of release; class D criminal threatening; class E violation of condition of release, two counts.

Jeffery E. Dudley, 32, Waldoboro, class C domestic violence assault.

Kerry Jo Eads, 41, Lewiston, class B domestic violence assault, class D violation of a protective order, class E driving to endanger.

Megan Gamage, 38, Bristol, class C (aggravated) criminal OUI, class D criminal mischief, class D criminal OUI.

Norman Geyer, 64, Union, class B unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Nicholas A. Hodgdon, 26, Wiscasset, class B aggravated assault, class C domestic violence assault, class D domestic violence terrorizing.

Camden M. Jadis, 31, Waldoboro, class C domestic violence assault.

Jason A. Ladd, 26, Farmington, class C aggravated criminal mischief, class C theft by unauthorized taking, class D theft by unauthorized taking, class D unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Raymond W. Lilly, 36, Dresden, class C possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; class C theft by unauthorized taking, two counts; class D unlawful possession of scheduled drugs; class E failure to sign uniform summons and complaint; class E operating after suspension.

Kyle L. MacDougall, 41, Waldoboro, class C unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Mark J. Martin, 57, Jefferson, class C aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, class C criminal OUI.

Eric N. Peaslee, 35, Somerville, class B gross sexual assault.

James M. Puterbaugh, 39, Wiscasset, class B aggravated assault, class D criminal mischief.

Gregory T. Roe, 35, Vienna, class C theft by unauthorized taking, two counts; class D burglary of a motor vehicle, two counts.

Jordan P.E. Stacey, 34, Waldoboro, class C operating after revocation, class D criminal OUI, class E failure to stop for an officer.

Anthony W. Thornton, 37, Jefferson, class C hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Joseph A. Toothaker, 35, Augusta, class C theft by deception.

Ted Zarins, 28, Fort Kent, class C theft by unauthorized taking.

(Editor’s note: A grand jury reviews state evidence and returns an indictment if it finds the evidence sufficient to justify a trial. An indictment is not a finding of guilt.)

