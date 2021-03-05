Lincoln County indictments, March 3 and 4:

Michelle J. Benavidez, 39, transient, class B aggravated assault, class D domestic violence criminal threatening, class E violation of condition of release.

Donald M. Benner, 32, Walpole, class D forgery, class E theft by unauthorized taking.

Laughlynn C. Bragg, 26, Bath, class C driving to endanger.

David B. Cherkis, 52, Dresden, class C theft by unauthorized taking.

Kristin E. Crowley, 35, Wiscasset, class B robbery, class C conspiracy to commit.

Travis Crowley, 39, Waldoboro, class B aggravated assault, class C criminal mischief, class C eluding an officer, class E driving to endanger, class E operating after suspension.

Elaina M. Demmons, 39, Auburn, class B theft by unauthorized taking.

Jeffery H. Dorr Jr., 40, Warren, class C forgery, class C theft by unauthorized taking.

William L. Dunning, 32, Wiscasset, class C theft by unauthorized taking, two counts; class C trafficking in prison contraband; class E violation of condition of release, three counts.

Stephen F. Faulcon, 62, Thomaston, class C operating after revocation, class D criminal OUI, class D endangering the welfare of a child.

Cainin S. Griffin, 24, Wiscasset, class C eluding an officer; class E criminal speed; class E driving to endanger, two counts; class E refusing to submit to arrest; class E violation of condition of release.

Meghan A. Kerr, 22, Dresden, class C unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, class E violation of condition of release.

Henry H. Leathers, 52, Augusta, class B theft by deception; class C theft by deception, two counts; class E violation of condition of release.

Suzanne M. Leathers, 56, Augusta, class B theft by deception, class C theft by deception, class E material misstatement of fact, class E violation of condition of release.

Casey A. Leavitt, 29, Wiscasset, class C possession of sexually explicit materials.

Travis J. McDonald, 37, Chelsea, class B aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.

Jasper C. Orne, 37, Bowdoinham, class A unlawful sexual contact.

Ray Reed, 25, West Bath, class C burglary, class E theft by unauthorized taking, class E violation of condition of release.

Mitchell Paul Rice, 57, Nobleboro, class C aggravated criminal trespass, class E operating beyond license condition or restriction.

Randall J. Soule, 42, Waldoboro, class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs; class C unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, two counts.

(Editor’s note: A grand jury reviews state evidence and returns an indictment if it finds the evidence sufficient to justify a trial. An indictment is not a finding of guilt.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

