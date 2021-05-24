Lincoln County indictments, May 19 and 20:

Brian P. Cabral, 42, Norway, class C trafficking in prison contraband, class D conspiracy to commit, class E violation of condition of release.

Calvin J. Crocker, 27, Topsham, class A gross sexual assault, two counts; class C sexual abuse of a minor.

Devin A. Davis, 34, Waldoboro, class A kidnapping, class B aggravated assault, class B robbery, class D criminal threatening, class D obstructing report of crime or injury.

Scott A. Demmons, 40, Auburn, class B receiving stolen property.

James R. Kirschmann, 35, Lisbon Falls, class C trafficking in prison contraband, class E violation of condition of release.

Kayla A. Marshall, 30, Gray, class B burglary, class D criminal mischief.

Alexiee L. McPhee, 28, Cushing, class A kidnapping, class B aggravated assault, class B robbery, class D criminal threatening, class D obstructing report of crime or injury, class E violation of condition of release.

John A. Metzinger, 38, Boothbay Harbor, class B aggravated assault, class C aggravated criminal trespass, class D criminal threatening.

Wayne Mullens, 48, Whitefield, class C aggravated criminal mischief.

Donald E. Prior, 48, Bremen, class C assault on an officer, class D criminal mischief, class D refusing to submit to arrest, class E violation of condition of release.

Justin L. Richards, 31, Tenants Harbor, class A kidnapping, class B aggravated assault, class B robbery, class D criminal threatening, class D obstructing report of crime or injury, class E violation of condition of release.

Ethan J. Rioux-Poulios, 25, Wiscasset, class B unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Fermin A. Sawtell, 46, Dresden, class B failure to comply with duty under Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act of 1999, class E violation of condition of release.

Regina M. Villacci, 27, Waldoboro, class C domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, class E disorderly conduct, class E driving to endanger.

(Editor’s note: A grand jury reviews state evidence and returns an indictment if it finds the evidence sufficient to justify a trial. An indictment is not a finding of guilt.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

