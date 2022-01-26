Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 190 calls for service for the period of Jan. 18-25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 718 calls for service.

Arrests

Jacob D. Kaler, 42, Boothbay Harbor, Kennebec County warrant for failure to appear on an operating after suspension charge, Hardwick Road, Boothbay, Jan. 20.

Robert W. Blanc, 38, South Bristol, violating condition of release and violation of a protection order, on Bristol Road, Bristol, Jan. 22.

Drummond R. Boord, 51, Boothbay Harbor, operating under the influence, on Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, Jan. 23.

Summonses

Niffy A. York, 32, Eddington, terrorizing after an incident that occurred on Augusta Road, Whitefield, Jan. 18.

Adam W. Hopper, 39, Augusta, failing to make oral or written accident report, on Patricktown Road, Somerville, Jan. 18.

Jacob D. Kaler, 42, Boothbay Harbor, operating after suspension, on Hardwick Road, Boothbay, Jan. 20.

Katherine N. Carson, 50, Bath, operating after suspension, on U.S. Route 1, Damariscotta, Jan. 20.

Aaron P. Fisher, 42, Friendship, failing to make oral or written accident report; leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, and driving to endanger, on Grand Army Road, Whitefield, Jan. 23.

Dawn M. Bowen, 54, Nobleboro, operating after suspension, on U.S. Route 1, Nobleboro, Jan. 24.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Jan. 18, a crash occurred on Main Road on Westport Island involving Robert E. Springhorn, 87, of Westport Island. Springhorn was operating his 2021 Mazda CX9 northbound when he moved to the right to avoid a vehicle traveling southbound close to the yellow line. As a result, Springhorn went off the roadway on the right and struck an embankment. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

On Jan. 18, a crash occurred on Rockland Road in Jefferson involving Dolores Carbonneau, 63, of Alna and Brady M. Belcher, 19, of Warren. Carbonneau had parked her 2015 Honda Fit in the parking lot (Peaslee’s Quick Stop) and Belcher entered the parking lot, operating his 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, and ran into the back of Carbonneau’s vehicle. Sgt. Kevin Dennison investigated.

On Jan. 20, a crash occurred on River Road in Newcastle involving Christian R. Jewett, 27, of Boothbay. Jewett was operating his 2019 Volkswagen Jetta southbound when a deer entered the roadway from the left side and was struck. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

On Jan. 21, a crash occurred on Foster Road in Bristol involving Sarah E. Easter, 41, of Wiscasset. Easter was operating her 2012 Hyundai Sonata westbound when she entered the shoulder and continued into the westbound ditch. Sgt. Kevin Dennison investigated.

On Jan. 22, a crash occurred on River Road in Edgecomb involving Kelsey L. Poore, 20, of Boothbay. Poore was operating her 1998 Mercury Sable northbound when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed the centerline and entered the southbound ditch. Sgt. Kevin Dennison investigated.

On Jan. 23, a crash occurred on Grand Army Road in Whitefield involving Aaron P. Fisher, 42, of Friendship. Fisher was operating his 2013 Chevrolet Suburban westbound when he failed to make the corner at the intersection of Mills Road and went off the roadway on the right. His vehicle then collided with a road sign and several trees. Deputy Jerold Winslow investigated.

