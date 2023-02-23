Other Courts

Advanced Search
Allaura Elliot, 33, Waldoboro, felony theft on June 26, 2022 in Thomaston. The charge is a felony due to prior convictions.

Chase S. Breen, 33, Waldoboro, aggravated assault on Nov. 9, 2022 in Warren.

Rebecca K. Libby, 35, Waldoboro, criminal operating under the influence, unlawful possession of drugs.

Michael J. Hansen, 49, Waldoboro, criminal OUI, operating after revocation, driving to endanger, violation of condition of release.

Andrew Ripley, 36, Waldoboro, violation of a protective order, domestic violence assault on Sept. 17, 2022 in Warren.

