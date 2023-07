Eliot T. Boyce, 52, Waldoboro, OUI, dismissed; unlawful possession of drug, dismissed; failing to make accident report, July 26, 2022 in Warren, dismissed; failing to notify of vehicle accident, dismissed; OUI, dismissed; unlawful possession of drug, dismissed; two counts of violating a condition of release, dismissed; unlawful possession of drug, Jan. 7 in Rockland, $500; unlawful trafficking in drugs, $500; violating condition of release, dismissed.

