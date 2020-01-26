Police Investigate Vehicle Burglaries in Wiscasset

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several car burglaries that occurred on Page Avenue in Wiscasset late Friday or early Saturday.

A white Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck was seen in the area at approximately 2 a.m. Anyone who saw anything or has information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 882-7332.

The sheriff’s public reminds the public to lock their vehicles and not to leave valuables, including purses and wallets, or firearms in their vehicles.

The sheriff’s office is also investigating a theft of tires, rims, and accessories from a 2019 Ford Raptor pickup truck at Wiscasset Ford. It is not known whether the events are related.

