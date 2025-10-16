Political Protest Attempts To Close Main Street During Pumpkinfest Regatta

A political protest on the Damariscotta-Newcastle bridge during the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest Regatta on Sunday, Oct. 12 resulted in the arrest of a Whitefield woman but was largely unnoticed by the thousands of people crowding into Damariscotta’s downtown.

The protest involved a group of 10-15 individuals attempting to block the roadway on the bridge, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rand Maker. Shortly after 4 p.m. a group of individuals approached the bridge from the Damariscotta side and attempted to place a banner with a pro-Palestinian message on it across the road.

According to a statement sent to The Lincoln County News for Oct. 12, the protest was organized by a group of local activists calling themselves People’s Perseverance 4 Palestine. The demonstration was intended to draw “attention to Israel’s genocidal campaign on Gaza and its recent seizure and abduction of over 40 vessels and 500 people from some 44 countries participating in the Gaza Freedom Flotilla.”

The sign was attached to rope that was attached to cables that were briefly secured on both sides of the bridge. The obstruction was quickly removed by law enforcement, Maker said. Deputies on the scene for Pumpkinfest activities had a few minute’s notice something might be occurring and were able to stage on both ends of the bridge beforehand.

When the protestors were asked to leave the roadway, most did so willingly. One protestor, Alexandra Welch, 28, of Whitefield, refused repeated lawful orders to leave the roadway and was arrested for obstruction of a public way, a class E misdemeanor, Maker said.

Welch was subsequently transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset where she posted $200 bail and was released the same day. She is due to make her initial court appearance on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Makers said deputies were met with “fairly good cooperation” in response their requests to clear the roadway. Despite refusing lawful orders to move leading to her arrest, Welch was relatively nonconfrontational.

“She was given several lawful orders to remove herself from the roadway and she was arrested,” Maker said. “She was treated with respect and she gave us respect.”

Maker said there was no communication between the protestors and law enforcement before the protest so deputies had no idea what the group’s intentions were. According to his information, Maker said the protest did not appear to be well received.

“From what I have been told it was not greeted very warmly by people there, some of whom might support the same cause,” Maker said.

Maker noted the bridge connecting the Twin Villages is often the site of protests and demonstrations. Maker said various groups and organizations have used the bridge as a setting for their demonstrations for years but demonstrations are routinely peaceful. From memory, Maker could recall a single arrest related to a bridge protest in 2003.

Citizens have a constitutional right to protest, Maker said, but protests must be done lawfully

“We have had people doing this same activity on this bridge for a long time and we have had very few problems,” Maker said. “Most of those people have been protesting peacefully, quietly, on whatever side of the issue they’re on.”

