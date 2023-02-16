The following property transfers were recorded recently at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Wiscasset.

Boothbay: Mark E. Carter, Matthew R. Carter, and Victoria A. Carter to Boothbay Sea and Science Center; Peter E. Egeli Tr. and Elizabeth Stuart Wilkinson Egeli Revocable Trust to Peter E. Egeli Tr. and Peter E. Egeli Revocable Trust; Peter E. Egeli to Peter E. Egeli Revocable Trust and Peter E. Egeli Tr.; Elbridge A. Giles to Muskrat Cove LLC; Thomas B. Witt Tr., Susan H. Witt Tr., and Witt Family Living Trust to Jeffrey R. Davis and Christopher C. Poirier;

Boothbay Harbor: Mark F. Mullis to Joseph Daniel Nave and Johnny Preston Jenkins III; Robert W. Boyd to Squirrel Island Village Corporation;

Bremen: George B. Apgar and Joan W. Apgar to Todd P. Moxcey;

Bristol: David E. Lurie Tr. and Abraham A. Lurie Remainder Deed of Trust to Jonathan B. Lurie and David E. Lurie; David E. Lurie and Jonathan B. Lurie to David E. Lurie Tr., Jonathan B. Lurie Tr., and 82 Farmhouse Road Realty Trust;

Damariscotta: Double Yolk Farm LLC to Mathew Thomson; Mathew Thomson to Double Yolk Farm LLC;

Dresden: Walter T. Foss Jr. to Jake D. Swift; Mina E. Jellison and Nina E. Jellison to Roland Jellison Tr., Carrie Jellison Tr., and Jellison Family Trust;

Newcastle: John R. Arbuckle and Holly C. Arbuckle to Leonardo Azevedo and Laura Azevedo;

Nobleboro: Mark H. Potter to Mark H. Potter and Deborah Potter; Carmen Stanley and Larry Stanley to Christina M. LaPointe; Peter A. McCullagh and Lori A. McCullagh to Susan Harris and David Carter; Evelyn F. Keith and Laurence C. Keith to Laurence C. Keith; Laurence C. Keith and Evelyn F. Keith to Evelyn F. Keith and Laurence C. Keith; E. Daniels Rankin to E. Daniels Rankin Tr. and E. Daniels Rankin and Susan M. Rankin Revocable Trust;

Southport: Claggett W. Read Sr. Pr., Helen W. Read Est., and Helen Eckel Est. to Claggett W. Read Sr., Elizabeth Pusser, Christopher Read, and Bridget Read; Philip M. Peek Tr., Patricia E. Peek Tr., and Peek Family 2015 Revocable Trust to Megan O. Peek and Nathan C. Peek;

Waldoboro: Dominic DePatsy and Nicholas P. DePatsy to Alanna D. Starr; Susan A. Butler to Zachery D. Butler and Kallee S. Merrifield;

Westport Island: Ryan Cray to Ryan Cray Tr. and Ryan Cray Revocable Trust;

Wiscasset: Kim F. Haeberle to Nicole Lapointe Haeberle and Matthew Roy Haeberle; Lorna Laughland-Winthrop, Griffith Winthrop, and Lorna Winthrop to Isabelle Zallen Dow.

The Lincoln County News compiles a list of all property transfers in Lincoln County from the Registry of Deeds. These transfers are public records. There are numerous types of deeds that transfer property or interests in property.

For more information, call the Registry of Deeds at 882-7431.

